Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,410,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $7,986,000. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $110.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,838,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,298. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $279.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

