Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.07. 2,474,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,859. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

