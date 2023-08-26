Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,374. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.36 and its 200 day moving average is $232.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

