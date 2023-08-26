Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.43. 175,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,012. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.