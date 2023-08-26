Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Generac by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Generac by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $114.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,102. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.64. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $253.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

