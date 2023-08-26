Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.58

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.58 and traded as low as C$11.70. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.76, with a volume of 1,383,674 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IVN shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight Capital set a C$18.50 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IVN

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.98. The stock has a market cap of C$14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). Analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4974619 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.