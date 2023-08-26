ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Down 80.6% in August

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 82 ($1.05) in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190. ITV has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

