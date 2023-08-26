ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Down 80.6% in August

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ITVPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 82 ($1.05) in a report on Friday, July 14th.
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.
