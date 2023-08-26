iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Sells $5,691,000.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $5,691,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,804,058 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 379,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,138. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $461.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITOS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9,041.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

