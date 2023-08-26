iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 977,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 367,994 shares.The stock last traded at $108.05 and had previously closed at $108.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.82.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.