iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,666 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

