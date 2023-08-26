iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

TCHI stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $6.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.33.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,091,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000.

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

