iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Down 91.5% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the July 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,426 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. 34,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,914. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

