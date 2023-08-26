iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the July 31st total of 894,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
