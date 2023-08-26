iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the July 31st total of 894,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 149.8% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

