iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.9% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.87. 7,917,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,583,970. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $101.85.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

