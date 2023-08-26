iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $97.37. The stock had a trading volume of 303,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,177. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.