iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Decreased by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.63. 1,489,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,635. The company has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.70.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.