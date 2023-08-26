iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,593,000 after purchasing an additional 249,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,202,000 after buying an additional 835,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,086,000 after buying an additional 1,110,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.