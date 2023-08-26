Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after buying an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after acquiring an additional 110,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $47.80. 399,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.37. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $68.34.
Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iridium Communications
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.