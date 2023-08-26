Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after buying an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after acquiring an additional 110,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $47.80. 399,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.37. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

