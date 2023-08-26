IOTA (MIOTA) Tops One Day Volume of $3.17 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $414.54 million and $3.17 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003827 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006075 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
