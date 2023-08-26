Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $147.50

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $147.50 and traded as high as $150.00. Investors Title shares last traded at $147.90, with a volume of 10,090 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Investors Title in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Investors Title Stock Up 1.3 %

Investors Title Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $283.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

