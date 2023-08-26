Investors Research Corp Sells 500 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NRG opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

