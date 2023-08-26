Investors Research Corp Sells 300 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 550,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after acquiring an additional 134,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,857,000 after acquiring an additional 294,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.