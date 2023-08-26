Investors Research Corp Sells 248 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,082 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,489 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,424 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8,563.5% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 736,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,493,000 after buying an additional 727,556 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

