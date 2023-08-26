Investors Research Corp Purchases New Stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Adeia in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth about $7,342,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth about $5,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,075,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adeia Stock Performance

ADEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 403,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,611. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.14%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

