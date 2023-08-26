Investors Research Corp Invests $309,000 in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after buying an additional 116,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after buying an additional 71,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after buying an additional 64,222 shares during the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 1,837,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,760. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

