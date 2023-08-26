Investors Research Corp Has $592,000 Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Loews by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 24.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $62.06. 354,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,676,050 shares of company stock worth $187,644,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

