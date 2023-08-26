Investors Research Corp Has $392,000 Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 130,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,361.68. 48,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,512.07. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,354.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,100.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

