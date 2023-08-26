Investors Research Corp Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDIS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,170. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.98. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.