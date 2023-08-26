Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.45% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 479,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 123,435 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,497,000.

NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $49.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $42.49 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

