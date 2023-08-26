Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,045. The company has a market capitalization of $679.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $65.79 and a 12 month high of $83.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1794 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

