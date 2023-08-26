Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.16. 10,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 163,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,788,000.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

