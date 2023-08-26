Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 1,177.3% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,458. The firm has a market cap of $985.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $94.70.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

