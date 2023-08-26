Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 1,177.3% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,458. The firm has a market cap of $985.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $94.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
