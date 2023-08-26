Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,700 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the July 31st total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
BSCW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 223,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,214. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0743 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
