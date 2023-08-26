Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,700 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the July 31st total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSCW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 223,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,214. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0743 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,389,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

