Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 981.7% from the July 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.05. 13,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,852. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0517 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

