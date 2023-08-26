Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 272.2% from the July 31st total of 601,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 119,324 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,163,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 59,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. 321,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0748 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

