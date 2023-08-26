Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.857-2.883 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.17-16.47 EPS.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $519.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $521.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $531.14.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Intuit by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,358,000 after purchasing an additional 319,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

