Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.857-2.883 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.17-16.47 EPS.

Shares of INTU opened at $519.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $521.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $531.14.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Intuit by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,358,000 after purchasing an additional 319,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

