Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.17-16.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.890-16.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.96 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.94-2.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $531.14.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 4.1 %

INTU stock opened at $519.05 on Friday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $521.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.96. The firm has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,467,000 after purchasing an additional 48,138 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.