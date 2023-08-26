Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $570.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $531.14.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $519.05 on Friday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $521.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.96. The stock has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

