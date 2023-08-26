Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $550.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $531.14.

Intuit stock opened at $519.05 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $521.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

