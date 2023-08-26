Intuit Inc. (INTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Intuit has raised its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intuit to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

INTU stock opened at $519.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $521.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 833.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.14.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

