Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.47

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.47 and traded as high as $26.13. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 117,770 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $337.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Further Reading

