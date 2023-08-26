Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $3,251,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,017. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

