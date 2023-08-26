Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IKTSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.77) to GBX 4,470 ($57.03) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.41) to GBX 4,400 ($56.14) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,435.00.

Intertek Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

IKTSY traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $52.85. 1,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

