InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Insider Joshua D. Schmidt Sells 364 Shares of Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $30,401.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $83.68 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $98.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. InterDigital had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

