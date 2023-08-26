Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:INTV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. Integrated Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum.

