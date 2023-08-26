Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,210 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 58,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $114.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

