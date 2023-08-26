Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 694 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 83.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after buying an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.78. The stock had a trading volume of 456,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.