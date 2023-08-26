Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,428 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.34. 2,486,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

