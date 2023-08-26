Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.21. 1,099,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.