Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.53. 1,381,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,681. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $294.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,272. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.